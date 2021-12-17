Active large-cap funds outperform benchmarks

-
ALSO READ
Mutual fund industry's AUM pegged to touch Rs 92 trillion by 2030
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's AUM crosses Rs 1-trillion mark
Sebi may dilute certain clauses in controversial MF compensation circular
What are exchange traded funds (ETFs)? - Decoded
New entrants leveraging technology to attract customers in MF industry
-
Actively managed large-cap funds have started delivering higher returns in the past one year, against passive funds. On average, large-cap funds have given returns of 28.27 per cent, against 22.17 per cent returns generated by the S&P BSE Sensex in the past year.
Market participants say the outperformance is largely due to a broad-based rally in Indian equities in the past few months. Several active large-cap funds have managed to give returns in the range of 35-45 per cent in one year, reveals the data from Value Research.
G Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer, Union Asset Management Company, says, “Underperformance of active funds was a short-term phenomenon. Whenever there is a concentrated rally, few stocks and sectors do well. But in the past few months, the rally across markets has been helping fund managers.”
In the period between 2017 and 2019, many large-cap funds had underperformed the markets since the rally was very concentrated, leading to investors gravitating towards passive funds.
Among active funds, Quant Focused Fund has given returns of 45.82 per cent, while Invesco India Largecap Fund and Tata Largecap Fund have given returns of 37.66 per cent and 36.31, respectively, in the past one year. The returns are of direct plans.
Krishna Sanghavi, chief investment officer–equity at Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, says, “When the economy grows, a large number of sectors do well. The growth in the economy usually percolates through equity markets by way of broader markets faring well. As long as India’s nominal gross domestic product grows in the range of 10-12 per cent, there is a high probability that active funds will continue to do well.”
Apart from active large-cap funds, passive funds, such as Bharat 22 exchange-traded funds, funds tracking Value 20 Index, and Equal Nifty funds, have also done well, compared to the Sensex.
Market participants say these trends indicate the rally has been across sectors in the large-cap stocks, and value stocks have also been performing well lately.
In the past one year, apart from Sensex, the MidCap Index and the SmallCap Index have given returns of 37.2 per cent and 59.39 per cent, respectively, in the past year.
“Currently, large-caps are looking attractive since mid- and small-cap stocks have been posting very high returns in the past 18 months, appearing rich in valuation. Having said that, for large-caps, continuous selling from foreign investors is a challenge,” said Sanghavi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU