JUST IN
Active or passive ELSS? Investment advisors divided over clear winner
DMRC Board approves raising of equity share capital by way of rights issue
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund aims to launch precious ETF by Q1 next year
GMM shares crash 15% as promoter Pfaudler Inc hits sell button
Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23: Series III subscription to open on Dec 19
IRCTC down 9% in 2 days amid OFS by govt; stock slips below floor price
Mahindra CIE surges 16% in two days, hits 52-week high in weak market
ONGC, Oil India hits over 5-month high after govt slashes windfall tax
Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated
Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
DMRC Board approves raising of equity share capital by way of rights issue
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Active or passive ELSS? Investment advisors divided over clear winner

Some see potential in the newly introduced passive option, other see promise in active ELSS

Topics
ELSS | Tax Saving | ELSS fund

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

investment bankers
They also cite active ELSS schemes' inability to consistently outperform their benchmark for their preference for passive

Investment advisors seem to be divided over their preference in the mutual fund (MF) tax saver space. While some see the newly-introduced passive equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) as a better option, given that they are free of underperformance risk, others want to continue recommending active ELSS funds as they believe that the three-year lock-in provides ample leeway to fund managers to deliver superior returns.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ELSS

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.