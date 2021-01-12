Acuite Group launches firm to provide ESG ratings, assess performance

-
Acuité Group has launched ESG Risk Assessments & Insights in order to assess a company’s ESG performance and assign a rating. ESG Risk AI will provide ESG ratings of the top 1000 Indian listed companies, by evaluating their performance on Environment, Social, and Governance parameters as well as their reporting transparency. Its assessment approach includes identification of relevant risks, estimation of materiality and polarity of the risks, and evaluation of risk management framework.
This evaluation will be summarized as a rating and presented to investors in a rating report with details on performance on each parameter.
The company will also continuously monitor the performance of these companies and update the ratings as required. ESG ratings will be subscribed by institutional investors and lenders and feed into their decision-making process of building a transactional relationship with a corporate.
