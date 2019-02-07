ADAG stocks continue to fall; RInfra, RCom tank over 50% in four days

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies are under pressure yet again today. (RInfra), (RCom) and (RPower) have lost over 50 per cent in past four trading days on the

Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval) were down between 33 per cent and 35 per cent. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, however, bucked the trend and gained 12 per cent during the period. In comparison, the S&P Sensex has moved up 1.7 per cent thus far in the week.

proceedings



tanked 58 per cent in the past four trading days, after services provider post market hours on Friday said it will be filing for in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). had informed the exchanges on Sunday that it plans to propose a similar debt resolution plan in the tribunal which was earlier being pursued with creditors.

will be excluded from the futures and options segment, said NSE in a circular on Wednesday. All existing contracts in the underlying RCom i.e. contracts with expiry dates February 28, 2019, March 28, 2019 and April 25, 2019 shall expire on February 28, 2019 and shall be physically settled as per the mechanism specified by circular no.67/2018 dated June 15, 2018, the circular said.

The settlement price to be reckoned for the purpose of final settlement shall be the closing price of RCom in the capital market segment of NSE, on February 28, 2019, it added. CLICK HERE TO READ THE CIRCULAR



Meanwhile, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has placed R-Naval and 6 other securities under the short-term ‘additional surveillance measure’ in order to put a check on the price-volume manipulation with effect from today, February 7, 2019. The stock of R-Naval slipped 34 per cent in past four trading days.

has plunged 24 per cent to Rs 118 in intra-day trade on Thursday, slipping 48 per cent in past two trading days. The company pledged 83.59 per cent of promoter holdings as of December 31, 2018, the shareholding pattern data showed.

According to a Business Standard report, (MFs) led by Franklin Templeton, which has the highest exposure of Rs 1,244 crore through its debt schemes in the promoter entities of group companies, will have to either seek higher collateral by way of topping-up of shares from promoter entities or risk lowering values of their schemes. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



