ADAG stocks in focus; Reliance Nippon, Reliance Capital up over 5%

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies have moved higher by 16 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday, erasing most of their Wednesday’s losses on the BSE. The rally comes on the back of a Reliance Communications (RCom) statement where the company said that it is confident of paying entire Rs 550 crore and interest thereon with four weeks as directed by the Supreme Court (SC).

The group has requested for an urgent approval from its lenders to release nearly Rs 260 crore received from Income-Tax refunds lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson, the company said in media release. A sum of Rs 118 crore has already been deposited with the Hon’ble Supreme Court. CLICK HERE FOR THE RELEASE



"RCom is confident of raising the balance approx Rs 200 crore for payment to Ericsson, in order that the entire Rs 550 crore plus interest thereon stands paid to Ericsson well within the time of 4 weeks allowed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court," it added.

Following the news, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management surged 16 per cent to Rs 181 on the BSE in intra-day trade on heavy volumes. Reliance Power surged 6 per cent to Rs 11.35, followed by Reliance Capital (up 6 per cent at Rs 154), RCom (4 per cent at Rs 6.04), Reliance Home Finance (4 per cent at Rs 25.80), Reliance Naval and Engineering (3 per cent at Rs 8.96) and Reliance Infrastructure (2.5 per cent at Rs 122.50).

Soon after the Supreme Court judgment on Wednesday in the Ericsson contempt case, shares of Anil Ambani Group companies tumbled on Wednesday by up to 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. After a knee-jerk reaction, most stocks recovered partially and ended 1-4 per cent lower.