ADAG stocks tumble; RInfra, RCap fall over 10%; Reliance Power tanks 20%

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies tumbled up to 20 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday after rating agencies downgraded ratings for (RCap) and its subsidiaries with negative implications.

Among individual stocks, has slipped 20 per cent to Rs 5.93, also its new low on the BSE. (down 18 per cent at Rs 23.10), RCap (12 per cent at Rs 128), Reliance Infrastructure (10 per cent at Rs 108), Reliance Naval and Engineering (6 per cent at Rs 8.22) and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (7 per cent at Rs 188) were down over 5 per cent each in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.68 per cent at 38,802 levels.