ADAG stocks crash; RInfra tanks 27%, RCom falls below face value of Rs 5

RInfra has tanked 27 per cent to Rs 162 on the BSE, on back of a nearly five-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 32.55 million equity shares 12.6 per cent of the total equity of RInfra changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:44 am; the exchanges' data shows.
RInfra pledged 83.59 per cent of promoter holdings as of December 31, 2018, the shareholding pattern data shows.
RCom hit a new low of Rs 4.85, down 11 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day deal today. The stock of telecom services provider plunged 58 per cent in past three trading days after RCom on Friday after market hours said it will be filing for bankruptcy in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the telco failed to take necessary approvals from lenders and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to conclude its deal with Reliance Jio. RCom had informed the exchanges on Sunday that it plans to propose a similar debt resolution plan in the tribunal which was earlier being pursued with creditors.
Besides RCom, Reliance Power (down 14 per cent at Rs 10.30), Reliance Home Finance (down 12 per cent at Rs 31.55) and Reliance Naval and Engineering (down 11 per cent at Rs 7.75) too hit their respective new lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.
In past three trading day, except Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (down 1 per cent), all remaining six listed companies from the ADAG were down 25 per cent to 61 per cent on the BSE. A combined market capitalisation of seven ADAG companies eroded by 30 per cent or by Rs 10,116 crore during the period.
|price on BSE in Rs
|% chg
|Company
|01/02/2019
|05/02/2019
|06/02/2019*
|1 day
|3 days
|Reliance Infra.
|266.95
|227.20
|161.80
|-28.8
|-39.4
|Reliance Power
|26.35
|11.95
|10.30
|-13.8
|-60.9
|Reliance Home
|34.55
|29.60
|26.00
|-12.2
|-24.7
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|11.82
|8.73
|7.75
|-11.2
|-34.4
|Rel. Comm.
|11.60
|5.44
|4.85
|-10.8
|-58.2
|Reliance Capital
|189.15
|152.15
|136.00
|-10.6
|-28.1
|Reliance Nippon Life
|135.80
|137.20
|134.00
|-2.3
|-1.3
|* Intra-day low
