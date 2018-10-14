Adani, Bharti, Bajaj lose most in percentage terms in latest market rout

Among the top 10 business groups in the country, Adani, Bharti and Bajaj have lost the most in percentage terms in the latest market rout. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has come off 11 per cent from its all-time high on August 28.

In comparison, the value of promoter holding of Adani group companies is down 24 per cent or Rs 256 billion ($3.5 billion) and that of Bharti group is down nearly 20 per cent or Rs 253 billion. Shares of Adani Ports and Adani Transmission are down 17 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively since August 28. Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel are down 23 ...