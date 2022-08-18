Adani Ent m-cap hits Rs 3.5 trillion, Adani Power m-cap set to surpass NTPC

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Company's performance in last four quarters
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 469 cr
Adani Enterprises hits record high on healthy outlook; rallies 11% in July
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Adani Enterprises Q4 net up 30% to Rs 304 cr on spurt in airport business
-
Shares of Gautam Adani-led group companies were in focus in an otherwise subdued market in Thursday's intra-day trade. While the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Adani Enterprises crossed Rs 3.5 trillion mark, Adani Power's m-cap, too, crossed Rs 1.5 trillion mark.
Shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) - the flagship company of Adani Group, hit a new high of Rs 3,146, as the stock rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. As of 1:54 pm, Adani Enterprises stood at 17th position with Rs 3.5 trillion m-cap in overall m-cap ranking. In the past one month, the stock has surged 30 per cent on the back of strong earnings. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 10 per cent, during the same period.
The next generation of AEL’s strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, roads, data center and water infrastructure with a significant scope for value unlocking.
For April-June quarter (Q1FY23), AEL’s total income increased 223 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 41,066 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport businesses. EBIDTA, meanwhile, increased by 107 per cent YoY to 1,965 crore due to full consolidation of airports business and improved realizations in the IRM business. Attributable profit after tax (PAT), too, increased 73 per cent YoY to Rs 469 crore in line with EBIDTA.
Earlier, AEL announced that the Adani group will invest Rs 57,575 crore to set up an alumina refinery in Odisha. The group said that it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project. CLICK HERE FOR PRESS RELEASE
That apart, the m-cap of Adani Power crossed Rs 1.5 trillion mark to Rs 1.53 trillion on Thursday. The stock of electric utilities company also hit a new high of Rs 399.40, up 5 per cent on the BSE. In the past one month, the stock has rallied 37 per cent and 204 per cent over six months. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 10 per cent in six months and 4 per cent in a month.
Adani Power is set to surpass NTPC in m-cap term. Currently, the state-owned electric utilities company has m-cap of Rs 1.56 trillion, the BSE data shows.
In Q1FY23, Adani Power reported 17-fold jump in consolidated PAT at Rs 4,780 crore against Rs 278 crore in Q1FY22. The company’s consolidated total revenue more-than-doubled or up 115 per cent YoY to Rs 15,509 crore against Rs 7,213 crore in Q1FY22.
"This increase in revenue was driven by increase in PPA tariffs due to higher import coal prices, greater alternate coal usage, improved merchant, short-term tariffs, revival of 1,234 MW Bid-2 PPA with Gujarat DISCOMs, and higher prior period revenue recognition," Adani Power said.
Besides, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone surged up to 4 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trade, as against 0.18 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU