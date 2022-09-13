Adani Enterprises becomes 4th Group firm to cross Rs 4 trillion market cap

became the fourth listed company of Gautam to cross Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as the stock hit a new high on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

At 01:24 pm; with Rs 4.04 trillion market cap, stood at number 15th position in overall market cap ranking on the BSE, data shows. Adani Transmission is at top of the group companies list, with market cap of Rs 4.48 trillion, followed by Adani Total Gas (Rs 3.96 trillion), and Adani Green Energy (Rs 3.72 trillion).

While Adani Green Energy had hit a record high market cap of Rs 4.83 trillion on April 19, 2022; Adani Total Gas hit its highest market cap of Rs 4.20 trillion on August 30, 2022.

In the past one month, the stock price of surged 24 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. Adani Enterprises has zoomed 70 per cent in three months, as against 15 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

On September 1, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced Adani Enterprises’ inclusion in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Adani Enterprises will join the benchmark index, the most tracked stock gauge in the country, from September 30 in place of Shree Cement.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Gautam Adani Group, is one of the fastest growing diversified businesses that provide an extensive range of products and services. The company operates as an incubator, establishing new businesses in transport and logistics, and energy & utility sectors.

Adani Enterprises is leading the decarbonization initiative of industries and mobility through Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL). Other next-generation Adani Enterprises’ strategic business investments are centered around airport management, roads, data center and water infrastructure with a significant scope for value unlocking.

Since most of Adani Enterprises' new businesses are still in an investment phase or nascent stage of profitability, the financials do not reflect the true potential of each business vertical.

According to a report by Ventura Research, India alone will require 11.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, which translates into an opportunity of over Rs 1.75 trillion.

"Adani Enterprises is targeting 2.5 million tonnes of capacity, which can roughly meet around 22 per cent of India’s green H2 demand. However, the company doesn’t want to remain just a commodity player. It will utilize 60 per cent production for captive purposes—to manufacture value added products. It will have backward integration as well. Adani Enterprises will use its captive renewable energy in hydrogen manufacturing," the brokerage firm said in a recent note.