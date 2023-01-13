JUST IN
Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO likely before Budget 2023

Will be first to issue partly-paid up shares

Topics
Adani Enterprises Ltd | Budget 2023 | Adani Group

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of the Adani group, is planning to launch its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) before the Union Budget on February 1, thanks to an encouraging response from global investors during the ongoing roadshows, sources in the know said.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 21:58 IST

