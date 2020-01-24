Adani Gas crashes 14% on report of gas regulator's notice on non-disclosure

Shares of slipped 14 per cent to Rs 148 on the BSE in Friday's session on reports that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India (PNGRB) has sent a notice to the company for failing to disclose crucial information regarding a scheme of arrangement with

According to the report by TV channel CNBC Awaaz, has bid for gas projects using networth calculations of and that the company’s shareholding changes and restructuring violated city gas distribution regulations.

As such, regulator PNGRB is seeking to cancel the company’s licences and levy Rs 400 crore penalty for the violations, the report said.



The company later told the TV channel it had responded to PNGRB "with all required information to close the matter".



"We are fully compliant and have transparently represented facts... All concerned authorities were intimated about reorganisation of company," the channel quoted representatives of as saying.

At 10 AM, the stock had pared more than half of its losses and was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 163 as compared to 0.2 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Around 6 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

Other Adani Group stocks also declined in intra-day trade today. (down 5 per cent to Rs 219), Adani Green Energy (down 5 per cent to Rs 183), Adani power (down 1 per cent o Rs 62.60), Adani transmission (down 1.72 per cent to Rs 327), Adani Ports (down 1.4 per cent at Rs 380.50) on the BSE.

