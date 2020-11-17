Adani Gas, UltraTech, HDFC Life, and Astral Poly hit record high today

-
Shares of Adani Gas, Adani Green Energy, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life Insurance, Astral Poly Technik, Escorts, and Jubilant FoodWorks were among 16 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective record highs on the BSE on Tuesday.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Divi’s Laboratories, Havells India, Info Edge (India), and PI Industries were among others hitting new highs today.
Among the individual stocks, Adani Gas rallied 13 per cent to Rs 275.80 today on the back of two-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock of the Adani Group Company has zoomed 50 per cent in the past month, as compared to a 10 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Earlier this month, Adani Gas said it has acquired business pertaining to City Gas Distribution (CGD) and retail sale of CNG in three geographical areas namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Kutch (East) from Jay Madhok Energy Private Limited, Jay Madhok Holdings Private Limited, lshar Gas Ludhiana Private Limited, and lshar Gas Jalandhar Private Limited.
All 3 GAs have high volumes potential in terms of demand of over 6.5 MMSCMD over a period of 10 years. These GA’s are under Phase 1 of Bharat Mala Pariyojana by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which will further boost the development and volume growth, it said.
In a separate regulatory filing, Adani Gas announced strategic collaboration with Italy-based Snam, Europe’s leading gas infrastructure company. The collaboration would envisage exploration of the hydrogen value chain in India and global markets, as well as the development of biogas, biomethane, and low-carbon mobility.
Other Adani Group renewable power company, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), too, saw its market price surging 50 per cent in past one month. The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,059, up 5 per cent today. AGEL is the largest solar company in the world with 12+ GW of operating, in-construction, and awarded solar parks. The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. AGEL and TOTAL SA (TOTAL) had formed a 50:50 joint venture (JV) for 2,148 MW solar power assets in India.
Astral Poly Technik hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,432, up 11 per cent on the BSE. The stock of plastic products company has advanced 25 per cent in the past eight trading days after the company reported 220 basis points improvement in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins at 21.02 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY21), led by various cost optimisation measures.
The management said the recovery in pipe segments has picked up momentum from September 2020 onwards. The adhesives business is also doing better from July 2020 and further picked up from October 2020, it said.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI GAS
|268.40
|273.55
|247.40
|09-Nov-20
|ADANI GREEN
|1054.00
|1059.10
|1022.95
|14-Nov-20
|APOLLO HOSPITALS
|2285.95
|2341.15
|2331.95
|12-Oct-20
|ASTRAL POLY TECH
|1396.15
|1431.65
|1320.00
|12-Nov-20
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|1601.20
|1621.50
|1610.00
|14-Nov-20
|DIVI'S LAB.
|3439.30
|3484.70
|3461.80
|09-Nov-20
|ESCORTS
|1410.85
|1433.60
|1422.00
|12-Nov-20
|HAVELLS INDIA
|846.60
|846.85
|844.00
|10-Nov-20
|HDFC LIFE INSUR.
|649.80
|651.00
|647.50
|28-Jul-20
|INFO EDG.(INDIA)
|3902.55
|3934.40
|3908.40
|14-Nov-20
|JUBILANT FOOD.
|2505.00
|2530.55
|2502.80
|13-Nov-20
|P & G HEALTH LTD
|5898.15
|6190.00
|6163.95
|14-Nov-20
|P I INDUSTRIES
|2414.95
|2418.15
|2364.00
|14-Nov-20
|RATNAMANI METALS
|1523.20
|1526.95
|1462.80
|14-Nov-20
|ULTRATECH CEM.
|4926.60
|4977.35
|4949.70
|14-Nov-20
|VAIBHAV GLOBAL
|2117.55
|2117.55
|2085.00
|14-Nov-20
