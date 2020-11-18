JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Lakshmi Vilas Bk hits 20% lower circuit after govt puts it under moratorium
Business Standard

Adani Gas zooms 37% in two days; stock hits fresh record high

In the past month, the stock has rallied 82 per cent, against a 10 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Topics
Adani Gas | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sixty per cent of gas demand in India is from fertiliser, power and city gas in descending order
According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the continued strong capex in existing, new GAs is expected to lead to long term stable volume growth.

Shares of Adani Gas continued its northward movement on Wednesday as the stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 335, up 14 per cent on the BSE, thereby zooming 37 per cent in the past two trading days on the back of heavy volumes.

The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 10 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:00 am. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 43,959 points. In the past month, the stock has rallied 82 per cent, against a 10 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Adani Gas on November 3, said it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the business undertaking pertaining to city gas distribution and retail sale of CNG that is being undertaken in geographical areas of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Kutch (East).

In a separate regulatory filing, Adani Gas announced strategic collaboration with Italy-based Snam, Europe’s leading gas infrastructure company. Further, a non-binding agreement has been signed between Snam and Adani Gas [a joint venture company of Adani Group and Total of France] to create a JV for setting-up a compressed natural gas (CNG) compressors manufacturing facility in India. This would help in promoting the development of refueling infrastructure for sustainable mobility and fostering the use of natural gas, as envisioned by the Government of India.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the continued strong capex in existing, new GAs along with favourable regulatory scenario is expected to lead to long term stable volume growth. With lower domestic gas and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, the company is comfortably placed on the margins front and also enjoys a competitive advantage against other fuels. Its plan to develop integrated CGD model and auto fuel retailing under the JV Total Adani fuels marketing will also lead to the creation of long-term shareholder value.

"We have a positive outlook on the stock from a long term perspective as Adani Gas is well poised to benefit from India’s growing CGD sector," the brokerage firm said in the September quarter result update.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 18 2020. 10:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.