Adani Green Q1 loss widens to Rs 742 mn in first post-listing results

Adani Green Energy on Saturday reported widening of net loss to Rs 742.6 million for the June quarter, 2018-19.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 17 crore in the same quarter of previous year, a regulatory filing said.

Net consolidated income rose to Rs 4.82 billion from Rs 1.94 billion in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 5.81 billion as against Rs 2.13 billion earlier.

This is the company's first quarterly results after its listing at the bourses in June this year.



Adani Green Energy said: "We believe the adoption of and developing low cost plant is important in a country like ours. We are in alignment with the government's agenda of generating 228 GW of by 2022 and increasing the scope of incorporating green energy and enabling last-mile connectivity to power."



In a separate statement, CEO Jayant Parimal said: "India's is evolving rapidly with significant hybridization of renewable energy and we see a huge opportunity in the sector.