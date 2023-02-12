JUST IN
FM Nirmala Sitharaman may discuss Adani stock rout at Sebi meeting

Norms relating to foreign money coming into India by using offshore tax havens could be discussed

Topics
SEBI | Adani Group | Markets

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

sebi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s customary post-Budget meeting with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — on February 15 — is likely to touch upon the recent rout in shares of the Adani group, said two people in the know. The minister will address Sebi’s board on the same day.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:24 IST

