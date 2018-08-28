Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission zooms 40% in two days

Shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group companies – Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy – have rallied by up to 17% on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Adani Transmission has surged 17% to Rs 237, zooming 40% in the past two trading sessions from Rs 169 on Friday, August 24, 2018. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than five-fold with a combined 12.14 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE till 01:38 am.

The BSE said that it has sought clarification from Adani Transmission on August 28, 2018, with reference to an increase in volume. The reply is awaited.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) was up 4% to Rs 221 after the company fixed September 7, 2018, as the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders of AEL for the purpose of allotment of fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each of Adani Gas.