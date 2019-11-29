Adani Group shares rally; Adani Gas, Adani Transmission surge 12%

Shares of Adani Group companies were in focus on Friday and rallied up to 12 per cent intra-day on the back of heavy volumes on the BSE in an otherwise weak market.

Adani Gas (Rs 168) and Adani Transmission (Rs 315) rallied 12 per cent each on the BSE. Adani Power (up 8 per cent at Rs 66.60), Adani Green Energy (5 per cent at Rs 139), Adani Enterprises (4 per cent at Rs 221) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (3 per cent at Rs 384) were up in the range of 3-8 per cent on the BSE.

Of these, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission hit multi-year high in intra-day trade today. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent or 271 points at 40,854 at 10:42 am.