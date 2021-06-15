Adani Group stocks trade mixed following clarification from NSDL

-
ALSO READ
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Analysts turn cautious on Adani Group companies, suggest cutting exposure
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
Adani Ports jumps 5% as it acquires controlling stake in Gangavaram Ports
APSEZ Q4 PAT up by 288%; Adani Total Gas Q4 PAT up by 19%
-
Shares of Adani Group companies traded on a sombre note for the second straight day on Tuesday even after National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) clarified that the accounts of three foreign funds - holding nearly Rs 43,000 crore worth of Adani group shares - are 'active' and not frozen.
Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises rose up to 5 per cent each in intra-day today but soon pared gains to trade flat-to-negative.
Adani Green Energy jumped 5 per cent to Rs 1,234.70 on the BSE but pared most gains to trade only 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 1,188.50 around 10.30 am. Adani Ports gained over 4 per cent in early trade to Rs 802, although the scrip failed to hold gains and was trading 0.42 per cent down at Rs 765.50. Similarly, Adani Enterprises was trading flat, up 0.40 per cent at Rs 1,507.65 after rising as much as 5 per cent to Rs 1,572.90 earlier today.
Meanwhile, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit limit on the BSE.
The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the biggest backers of the Adani group are 'active' and not frozen, NSDL Vice President Rakesh Mehta has said.
A Reuters report quoting an NSDL official said the freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new. The news agency report citing the source said the depository hasn't taken any action as of now.
Shares of the gas-to-ports conglomerate had tumbled up to 25 per cent in intra-day session on Monday after an Economic Times (ET) report stated that NSDL froze accounts of three FPIs - Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Investment Fund and APMS Investment Fund on or before May 31. The report had added that Sebi has also initiated an investigation into the stock price movement of Adani companies.
However, the scrips had rebounded from day's low after clarification by Adani Group, who labelled the report as 'erroneous'.
"We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group,” Adani Enterprises and other group companies said on clarification on the news article published in ET. CLICK HERE FOR CLARIFICATION
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU