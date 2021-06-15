Adani Group stocks trade mixed following clarification from NSDL

Shares of companies traded on a sombre note for the second straight day on Tuesday even after National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) clarified that the accounts of three foreign funds - holding nearly Rs 43,000 crore worth of shares - are 'active' and not frozen.

Shares of Adani Green Energy, and rose up to 5 per cent each in intra-day today but soon pared gains to trade flat-to-negative.

jumped 5 per cent to Rs 1,234.70 on the BSE but pared most gains to trade only 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 1,188.50 around 10.30 am. gained over 4 per cent in early trade to Rs 802, although the scrip failed to hold gains and was trading 0.42 per cent down at Rs 765.50. Similarly, was trading flat, up 0.40 per cent at Rs 1,507.65 after rising as much as 5 per cent to Rs 1,572.90 earlier today.

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit limit on the BSE.

The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the biggest backers of the are 'active' and not frozen, Vice President Rakesh Mehta has said.

A Reuters report quoting an official said the freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new. The agency report citing the source said the depository hasn't taken any action as of now.

Shares of the gas-to-ports conglomerate had tumbled up to 25 per cent in intra-day session on Monday after an Economic Times (ET) report stated that froze accounts of three FPIs - Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Investment Fund and APMS Investment Fund on or before May 31. The report had added that Sebi has also initiated an investigation into the stock price movement of Adani companies.

However, the scrips had rebounded from day's low after clarification by Adani Group, who labelled the report as 'erroneous'.

"We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group,” and other group companies said on clarification on the article published in ET. CLICK HERE FOR CLARIFICATION