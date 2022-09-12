Adani Ports gains 3%, hits new high on improved business outlook

Shares of Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) hit a new high of Rs 934, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade. The stock has surged 10 per cent in the past one week, and 19 per cent in the past month on the back of improved business outlook, and strong earnings in the June quarter of the on-going fiscal (Q1FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent during the month.

Q1FY23 was the strongest quarter in APSEZ's history, with a record cargo volume and highest ever quarterly EBITDA. The company reported a record EBITDA of Rs 3,005 crore, up 11 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of revenue growth for the ports and logistics business.

The management had said the company continued this strong performance in July and recorded 100 MMT of cargo through-put in the initial 99 days of FY23, a feat never achieved before. However, the company’s consolidated revenue (excluding Gangavaram) was almost flat YoY at Rs 4,638 crore, given the Rs 725 crore decline in revenue from the SEZ business segment, it said.

"With APSEZ set to commission two new terminals in the coming months, this growth story will gain more momentum. The container terminal at Gangavaram Port will become operational from September month, while the 5 MMT LNG terminal at Dhamra will be ready by December end. This LNG terminal has a take-or-pay contract with couple of O&G majors," the company said.

"APSEZ is on track to meet its FY23 cargo guidance of 350-360mt with support from improved coal cargo volumes. APSEZ has maintained its capex guidance of Rs 23,000 crore by FY25. While this capex is supported by robust EBITDA (pre-fx MTM) of Rs 13,300 crore/Rs 15,300 crore in FY23E/FY24E, rise in intensity is likely to restrict ROCE expansion," analysts at Centrum Broking said in their result update report.

The recovery in import of thermal coal volumes is one of the key catalyst for FY23 volume guidance. Besides APSEZ’s persistent cargo diversification efforts should aid incremental volumes in containers, LNG at Dhamra and more dry and liquid cargo at key ports. New tie-ups should help container cargo recovery at Krishnapatnam, the brokerage firm said. The stock however, is above its target price of Rs 920 per share.