Adani, Reliance Group stocks trade weak; RIL, Adani Ports down over 3%

Jubilant Life falls 6% as USFDA recommends action on failing inspection
SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Shares of Gautam Adani led- Adani Group, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) and Mukesh Ambani led - Reliance Group companies were under pressure on Monday, falling by up to 10% on the BSE as Friday's exit polls predicted a tight finish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan.

Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone of Adani Group stocks were down in the range of 4% to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade.

Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management from ADAG companies trading lower in the range of 3% and 5%.

Mukesh Ambani led- Reliance Industries was down 4% at Rs 1,087, the largest loser among the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stocks at 10:01 am. In comparison, the benchmark indices were down 1.8% at 35,073 and 10,501, respectively.

While election experts consider it fallacious to extrapolate the Assembly poll results to predict the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, the results are likely to be interpreted as a barometer of the public mood for 2019, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT


COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
ADANI POWER 49.20 52.45 -6.20
ADANI ENTERP. 143.35 152.80 -6.18
ADANI TRANSMISSI 206.00 217.65 -5.35
ADANI GAS 95.45 100.10 -4.65
ADANI GREEN 42.80 44.35 -3.49
ADANI PORTS 362.40 373.75 -3.04
RELIANCE INDS. 1090.55 1133.25 -3.77
TV18 BROADCAST 33.35 34.15 -2.34
REL. INDL. INFRA 307.20 313.70 -2.07
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 36.50 37.15 -1.75
RELIANCE HOME 38.50 40.35 -4.58
RELIANCE NIP.LIF 171.95 178.30 -3.56
REL. COMM. 15.20 15.76 -3.55
RELIANCE CAPITAL 202.40 208.95 -3.13
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 12.20 12.57 -2.94
RELIANCE INFRA. 300.00 307.85 -2.55
RELIANCE POWER 27.00 27.70 -2.53
LTP : Last traded price on BSE at 10:01 am.

First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 10:10 IST

