Adani, Reliance Group stocks trade weak; RIL, Adani Ports down over 3%

Shares of Gautam Adani led- Adani Group, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) and Mukesh Ambani led - Reliance Group companies were under pressure on Monday, falling by up to 10% on the as Friday's predicted a tight finish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan.

Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and and Special Economic Zone of stocks were down in the range of 4% to 10% on the in intra-day trade.

Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management from companies trading lower in the range of 3% and 5%.

Mukesh Ambani led- was down 4% at Rs 1,087, the largest loser among the S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 stocks at 10:01 am. In comparison, the benchmark indices were down 1.8% at 35,073 and 10,501, respectively.