Adani, Reliance Group stocks trade weak; RIL, Adani Ports down over 3%

-
ALSO READ
ADAG shares extend gain; Reliance Infra surges 13% in two days
Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission zooms 40% in two days
Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%
Adani group bets big as stressed power assets may add spark in long term
Non-transfer of land likely to hit Reliance Infra, Adani Electricity deal
-
Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone of Adani Group stocks were down in the range of 4% to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management from ADAG companies trading lower in the range of 3% and 5%.
Mukesh Ambani led- Reliance Industries was down 4% at Rs 1,087, the largest loser among the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stocks at 10:01 am. In comparison, the benchmark indices were down 1.8% at 35,073 and 10,501, respectively.
While election experts consider it fallacious to extrapolate the Assembly poll results to predict the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, the results are likely to be interpreted as a barometer of the public mood for 2019, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|ADANI POWER
|49.20
|52.45
|-6.20
|ADANI ENTERP.
|143.35
|152.80
|-6.18
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|206.00
|217.65
|-5.35
|ADANI GAS
|95.45
|100.10
|-4.65
|ADANI GREEN
|42.80
|44.35
|-3.49
|ADANI PORTS
|362.40
|373.75
|-3.04
|RELIANCE INDS.
|1090.55
|1133.25
|-3.77
|TV18 BROADCAST
|33.35
|34.15
|-2.34
|REL. INDL. INFRA
|307.20
|313.70
|-2.07
|NETWRK.18 MEDIA
|36.50
|37.15
|-1.75
|RELIANCE HOME
|38.50
|40.35
|-4.58
|RELIANCE NIP.LIF
|171.95
|178.30
|-3.56
|REL. COMM.
|15.20
|15.76
|-3.55
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|202.40
|208.95
|-3.13
|RELIANCE NAV.ENG
|12.20
|12.57
|-2.94
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|300.00
|307.85
|-2.55
|RELIANCE POWER
|27.00
|27.70
|-2.53
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE at 10:01 am.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU