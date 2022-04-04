Adani Total Gas hits new lifetime high; stock zooms 50% since March

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Total Gas, Transmission hit new highs
Adani Total Gas to set up 1500 EV charging stations in India
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
Adani Total Gas Ltd to invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas over eight years
Trading Bets: GAIL India, Adani Total Gas, GNFC can gain up to 15%
-
Shares of Adani Total Gas had hit a new lifetime high of Rs 2,380, up 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock surged 16 per cent in the past six trading sessions after the company announced its foray into electric mobility infrastructure sector.
The stock had rallied 50 per cent from level of Rs 1,587 since March, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
On March 28, Adani Total Gas forayed into Electric Mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "We aim to expand electric mobility network by setting up 1500 EVCS across the country. We have kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1500 EVCS, on the basis of demand generation and momentum building of EV ecosystem in the country," the company said in a statement.
Adani Total Gas is India’s leading private player in developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector. Given its gas distribution mandate prior to the authorisation of 14 new Geographical Areas (GAs), ATGL caters to 38 Geographical Areas which account for 8 per cent of India’s population.
"We have received authorization letters for laying, building, operating and expanding CGD networks for many Geographical Areas (Gas, after participating in 11th CGD Bidding Round conducted by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)," said the company in a March 22 press release. CLICK HERE FOR RELEASE
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU