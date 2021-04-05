Adani Total Gas zooms 36% in 5 days, surpasses Adani Ent in m-cap ranking

Shares of Adani Total Gas rallied 13 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,196 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday, surpassing its group company in terms of (m-cap) ranking. The stock of the integrated oil & gas company has zoomed 36 per cent in the past five trading days.

At 01:37 pm, the m-cap of Adani Total Gas stood at Rs 1.31 trillion while that of was at Rs 1.24 trillion, the BSE data shows. stock was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,131 around the same time.

With Rs 1.3 trillion m-cap, Adani Total Gas stood at 27th position in the overall m-cap ranking. The company surpassed state-owned oil exploration and production company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and metals companies JSW Steel and Hindustan Zinc on the m-cap table.

Adani Total Gas is one of India’s leading private players in developing (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

Given its gas distribution mandate catering to 38 geographical areas (GAs) which accounts for 8 per cent of India’s population, Adani Total Gas plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts in enhancing the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of these 38 GAs, 19 are managed by ATGL and the rest are managed by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

In the October-December quarter (Q3FY21), Adani Total Gas reported the second successive quarter of the highest ever financial performance with robust physical infrastructure growth despite the ongoing pandemic. In Q3FY21, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 222 crore.

The increase in Ebitda on account of gas sourcing efficiency led to an increase in gross margins. The cost optimisation initiatives have resulted in lower operational expenditure. Revenue from operations, was up 1 per cent YoY at Rs 522 crore over the previous year quarter.

The company said volume during the quarter has increased quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on account of recovery due to Covid-19 and the addition of new stations in new gas. The PNG Volume has increased due to recovery in economic activities and the addition of new customers, it added.