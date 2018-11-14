Adani Transmission, AU Small Finance up over 9% on inclusion in MSCI index

Shares of Adani Transmission, Equitas Holdings, AU Small Finance Bank, and climbed up to 10 per cent on Wednesday on the back of heavy volumes following a rejig in MSCI Global Small Cap index.

MSCI, which maintains and calculates indices, have added 13 and removed 37 stocks from its MSCI Global Small Cap index. The changes in constituents will take place as of the close of November 30, 2018, MSCI said in its November 2018 semi-annual index review, CLICK HERE FOR LIST.



Among the individual stocks, has locked in upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 191 on BSE with no sellers on the counter. The trading volumes on the counter rose nearly three-fold with a combined 668,996 shares changed hands till 01:36 pm. There were pending buy orders for 72,184 shares on the BSE and NSE, data shows. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent or 42 points at 35,186.

Westlife Development, which operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants, too surged 10 per cent at Rs 364 on BSE in the intra-day trade. and Sunteck Realty have rallied 9 per cent each at Rs 586 and Rs 352, respectively,the in intra-day deal today.

Inclusion in the MSCI indices is usually an indication that the stocks will catch foreign fund managers' attention. Foreign active funds and exchange-traded funds, which track the MSCI indices, are likely to buy or sell shares of the companies included or excluded from these indices.