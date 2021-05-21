Adani Transmission becomes the second most valuable Adani Group firm

surpassed the other group company Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to become the second most valuable of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group companies.

With Rs 1.60 trillion market capitalisation (market-cap), replaced Adani Port & SEZ, which has market-cap of Rs 1.57 trillion, at 11:13 am; the BSE data shows. Adani Green Energy is the most valuable Adani Group company with market-cap of Rs 2.01 trillion, data shows.

Limited (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. ATL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of around 17,200 ckt km, out of which around 12,350 ckt km is operational and around 4,850 ckt km is at various stages of construction.

ATL also operates a distribution business serving about 3 million+ customers in Mumbai. With India’s energy requirement set to quadruple in coming years, ATL is fully geared to create a strong and reliable power transmission network and work actively towards serving retail customers and achieving ‘Power for All’ by 2022.

ATL shares hit a new high and locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,455.20 on the BSE, with only buyers were seen on the counter. The stock was trading higher for the fifth straight day and has rallied 27 per cent in the same period, as compared to 3 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. Till 11:19 am, a combined 2 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE, so far.

“On future growth, ATL well placed to capture future growth through multiple avenues. The company has robust under-construction pipeline worth Rs 15,000 crore (including Mumbai-HVDC project). It has strong growth potential through TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) transmission projects. The acquisition, new license, franchise and public private partnership (PPP) opportunities in transmission and distribution (T&D) space,” the company said in investor presentation.