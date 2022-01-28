Adani Wilmar IPO can give edible gains, say analysts

-
ALSO READ
Asia Pac IPOs strongest since 1980, raise $125 bn till Sept of CY21
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
Dozen IPOs likely to raise Rs 16,000 crore in March quarter
-
Brokerages are mostly positive on the Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar (AWL), which opened for subscription on Thursday and will close on Monday.
The IPO is available in the price band of Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 65 shares and in multiples thereafter. The edible oil major’s products have a strong brand recall, say K R Choksey and Investmentz, recommending investors to subscribe to the IPO. It is among the top five fastest-growing packaged food companies in India, with Fortune as its most popular brand.
HDFC Securities said AWL has a comprehensive packaged consumer products portfolio catering to most daily essentials of an Indian kitchen, while the flagship brand Fortune has a strong brand recall.
The firm has the largest distribution network among all branded edible oil companies in India, said Angel One and Choice Broking, giving it a ‘subscribe’ rating.
The allotment of the shares will be decided by February 3, and successful bidders will get the shares credited to their demat accounts by February 7. The shares shall be listed on February 8.
Recommending a subscribe rating, Arihant Capital said the firm has marquee global customers with long-term relationships and uses innovative AI-driven solutions.
In terms of valuations, the post-issue trailing twelve months PE works out to 37.6 times at the upper end of the issue price, said Angel One.
This is reasonable considering AWL’s historical top line and bottom line CAGR of around 13 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU