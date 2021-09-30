Aditya Birla AMC IPO fully subscribed on strong retail interest

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s Rs 2,768-crore has garnered full subscription a day before its close. The retail portion of the issue has already been subscribed two times, high-networth individual portion was subscribed 40 per cent, institutional investor portion of the was subscribed 6 per cent. The has seen close to a million applications so far, bankers said. Aditya Birla MF has allotted shares worth Rs 789 crore worth to anchor investors. The price band for the IPO is Rs 695 to Rs 712 per share. At the upper band, the company is being valued at Rs 20,500 crore. In the IPO, Aditya Birla Capital is selling 2.85 million shares, while Canadian firm Sun Life is divesting 36 million shares.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor