Advance-decline ratio for July at 10-month low due to weak market sentiment

The advance-decline ratio (ADR) has hit a 10-month low in July, hurt by weak market sentiment. According to data from the bourses, the ADR for July stands at 0.73 — the lowest since September 2018. ADR is a popular market breadth indicator.

It compares the number of shares that ended higher against those that ended lower, over their previous day’s close. In other words, the number of declining stocks far exceeds the number of advancing ones for July. Disappointment over the Budget, a deteriorating outlook, and poor earnings have weighed on investor sentiment, with the ...