Advanced Enzyme surges 12% as Nalanda India Equity Fund ups stake by 3%

-
ALSO READ
'Better valuations, oil price fall will make Indian equities attractive'
Is the selling in Indian equities overdone?
How have different asset classes fared in 2022 so far?
SBI Life Insurance jumps up to 4% amid heavy volume on bulk deal buzz
One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags
-
Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies surged 12 per cent to Rs 298 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday's intra-day trade after Nalanda India Equity Fund increased its stake by nearly 3 per cent stake in the company.
On September 20, 2022, Nalanda India Equity Fund purchased 2.91 million equity shares, representing 2.6 per cent stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies, worth Rs 78.62 crore via block deal, NSE data shows. The foreign portfolio investor bought shares at weighted average price of Rs 270.03 per share, data shows.
Advanced Vital Enzymes Private Limited, the promoter of Advanced Enzyme Technologies, offloaded 2.57 million equity shares at a price of Rs 270.04 per share, bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
As of June 30, 2022, Nalanda India Equity Fund Limited held 6.96 million equity shares or 6.23 per cent stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies, as per the shareholding pattern data.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company providing eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others.
At 09:32 AM, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 297, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined 1.21 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
However, despite today's run-up, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 7 per cent in the past three months, as compared to 16 per cent rally in the benchmark index. In the past one year, it has declined 27 per cent, as against 2 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. The underperformance was due to weak earnings.
That said, Advanced Enzymes is confident that its existing capacities and capital investments would serve well to expand its enzymes and probiotics business.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU