Affle India surges 21% in 2 days, hits new high post Dec quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Affle India freezes at 10% upper circuit on 42% YoY jump in Q1 profit
Affle, IndiaMART InterMESH hit new highs; zoom up to 470% from issue price
Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, HUL, L&T, BoB, auto stocks, Affle India
Stocks to watch: BPCL, Britannia, PNB, Mrs Bectors Food, Divi's Labs, Affle
Reliance Industries extends fall post Q3 nos; stock dips 10% in three days
-
Shares of Affle India hit a new high of Rs 4,582, up 10 per cent, on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) with consolidated revenue from operations grew 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 150.50 crore. In the past two days, the stock has surged 21 per cent.
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 42.9 per cent YoY to Rs 30.60 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 40.5 per cent YoY to Rs 38.40 crore, however, margin contracted 360 basis points (bps) to 25.3 per cent, mainly led by higher employee expenses.
The growth during the quarter was broad-based coming from both cost per converted user (CPCU) business and non-CPCU business. Q3 continued to be the highest quarter in the year on account of business seasonality, the company said.
The management believes the company is in a multi-year technology transformation period of accelerated consumer adoption of mobile and connected devices globally. The consumer trends offer a tremendous opportunity for further scale, ensuring the digital ad spends will continue to increase towards ROI and data focused mobile marketing platforms, it said.
Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.
At 11:19 am, the stock was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 4,432 on the BSE as compared to a 1.3 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 280,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU