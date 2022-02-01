Budget impact: Aavas Financiers soars 7% on affordable housing boost

Shares of surged 7 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 3,073.90 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the BSE after Finance Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to build 8 million houses under the Prime Minister (PM) Awas Yogna and allocated Rs 48,000 crore for the purpose in the Union Budget 2022.

The stock of the housing finance company surpassed its previous high of Rs 3,068.30, touched on July 6, 2021. At 12:45 pm; traded 5.5 per cent higher at Rs 3,030.40, as compared to 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

is retail, finance company, primarily serving low and middle income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. The company's product offering consists of home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in Union Budget 2022 speech said that Rs 48,000 crore is allotted for PM Awas Yojana. In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for identified beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana; 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries for PM Awas Yojana in rural & urban areas.

The finance segment is the largest – and most challenging - within India’s housing finance sector. India’s typical affordable housing finance company (HFC) customer lives in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, is new to the concept of credit, earns a low informal income, does not possess income documents and is usually self-employed. These realities warrant the use of specialized expertise in addition to what is used in conventional lending.