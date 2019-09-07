After 100 days in power, Modi govt has done little to curtail FPI outflows

The benchmark indices rallied sharply after May 20, when exit polls predicted the return of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Stocks continued to climb after the final results, which showed Modi getting the biggest mandate in 30 years.

Investors cheered the verdict, expecting the economy and corporate earnings to benefit from political stability and continuation in policy making. Days after the new government was sworn in on May 30, the indices climbed to all-time highs — with the Sensex soaring past 40,000 and the Nifty piercing the 12,000-mark. Since then, it has been ...