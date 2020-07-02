Agricultural commodities' prices rise on logistic and supply disruptions

Retail prices of jumped sharply in the last three months due to disruptions in logistic movement from farmers and stockists to local stores since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 25 to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Data compiled by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution showed retail prices of almost all commodities jumped between March and June in both Mumbai and Delhi. While cereals prices remained a bit resilient with both rice and wheat went up by a mere 3 per cent since March, prices of pulses and edible oils have skyrocketed during this period due to transport disruptions.

By contrast, however, wholesale prices of all these commodities either declined or remained stable since March on ample of availability at stockists level. The imposition of nationwide lockdown disrupted inter- and intra- state movement of vehicles with stringent penal action on their owners, drivers and attendants.

“There is ample of supply of all these goods at the factory of processed value added products like pulses and edibles oils; and also of cereals in the government godowns. Hence, retail price increase of all these commodities can be attributed to logistic issues which disrupted their supply to stores,” said D K Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil.





ALSO READ: FM's Day 3 stimulus: Agriculture, allied activities get Rs 1.5-trn package

Joshi has forecast India’s to outperform manufacturing and services this year due to nationwide lockdown. While manufacturing and services faced huge problems during the lockdown, continue to flare up.

“We estimate India’s agriculture sector to grow by 2.5 per cent while all other sectors including manufacturing and services to contract this financial year,” said Joshi.

Apart from 83.27 million tonnes of grains lime wheat (55.83 million tonnes) and rice (27.44 million tonnes) stocks lying in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as of June, there is a massive inventory of foodgrains available with private stockists as well. FCI is also sitting on stock of 20 million tonnes of unmilled paddy in its various godowns. The existing stock with the FCI stands at double the requirement of 5 million tonnes and 10.8 million tonnes of operational stock and 2 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes of strategic reserves of rice wheat respectively.

Meanwhile, the government has started distributing free 5 kg of rice / wheat and 1 kg of whole gram per person per month through public distribution system (PDS) to benefit 800 million people across the country since April which has been now extended till November. Other citizen may avail foodgrains at subsidized rates.

As compared to the raw products like cereals, prices of branded and value added products like pulses and edible oils have gone up significantly. Chana dal, for example, has become costlier in Mumbai by 21.4 per cent to trade currently at Rs 85 a kg now from its level of Rs 70 a kg in March. Similarly, tur, masur and urad dal prices ave also risen by 17-34 per cent between March and June. Prices of essential commodities moved up significantly in Delhi and elsewhere across the country.

“Factories during this lockdown period operated with significantly lower than their installed capacity due to labour shortage, huge stockpiling at the factory premise on transport related obstacles. Thus, despite having huge stocks at the factory premise, consumers faced shortage of availability of branded and value added products of their choice which resulted into price increase. We believe, prices of all these commodities would decline in the weeks to come,” said Siraj Choudhary, managing director and chief executive officer, National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML).

Meanwhile, horticulture farmers could not harvest and supply their produces to mandis in the lockdown because of closure of agricultural produce market committee (APMC) yards. Thus, consumers faced huge shortage.

Interestingly, the government has allowed farmers, aggregator and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to sell their produce directly to bulk and retail consumers. This will eradicate the six-seven layers of middlemen which eventually will benefit farmers and consumers alike.

“Logistics and supply chain hurdles are gradually being addressed now. With enough stock available, commodities’ prices would cool down,” said Narinder Wadhwa, President, Commodity Participants’ Association of India (CPAI).

Meanwhile, the current season rainfalls have been 22 per cent higher than the long period average (LPA) resulting into 100 per cent increase in kharif sowing area by June 26. With the current kharif agricultural output is estimated to set yet another record this year, Joshi forecast agri commodity prices to remain subdued this year.