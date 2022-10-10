Ahead of rights issue, charts hint steady gains for Suzlon; 200-DMA is key

Suzlon Energy is likely to be in focus in the near term, as the company's Rs 1,200 crore rights issue opens for subscription on October 11. The company will be issuing up to 240 crore shares with a face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 5 per share. The rights issue closes on October 12.
Recently the rights issue got a fillip, after Dilip Shanghvi, the Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries expressed his willingness to the promoters of the company to fully participate in the upcoming Rs 1,200-cr rights issue. In the past, Shanghvi had bought a 23 per cent stake in Suzlon for Rs 1,800 crore in 2015, helping the company to return to profitability after it became India’s largest convertible-bond defaulter in 2012. READ MORE
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 13:51 IST
