AIA Engineering gains 6% post March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Don't see significant slowdown in retail flows: Tata AIA Life's Patil
PM Narendra Modi outlines stronger ties at India-Central Asia meet
Sensex falls 554 pts, Nifty below 18,150 amid rising bond yield, oil prices
Analysts see up to 41% upside in SBI, BoB; credit growth to be key driver
Sensex gains 460pts to end record-breaking year with a bang; up 22% in 2021
-
Shares of AIA Engineering were up 6 per cent to Rs 1,998.50 on the BSE in Thursday’s trade. The surge comes after the company reported 45 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 194.6 crore in March quarter, on back of healthy operational revenue. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity shares of Rs 2 each (i.e. 450 per cent dividend).
At 09:42 am; AIA Engineering traded 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,981, as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has recovered 35 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 1,476 that it had touched on March 7, 2022. Earlier, it had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,220 on July 7, 2021.
Meanwhile, total income from operations grew 27 per cent YoY at Rs 1,093 crore. Besides that, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved 182 basis points (bps) YoY and 21 bps sequentially, at 24.2 per cent.
The company engaged in castings and forgings business has order book position of Rs 502 crore as on April 1, 2022. However, the company said its business continues to face uncertainty in terms of outlook due to impact of covid in some countries like China and Ukraine.
“In line with sharp run-up in commodity prices generally, we have seen our input costs and freight go up significantly which is reflected in our cost of goods sold for the quarter. The company will make efforts to pass-through these costs over next few quarters,” the company said.
AIA Engineering has the present installed capacity 390,000 tonnes per annum (TPA). The company has nearly completed setting up a manufacturing plant of mill liners with a capacity of 50,000 metric ton and it is expected to be commissioned in June 2022. Post this expansion, the total installed capacity will be 440,000 TPA.
"We expect capex of Rs 300 crore over FY22-23, which includes mill lining project, grinding media expansion project and hybrid power project of 6.30 MW wind power and 5.67 MW of solar power in addition to general capex," the company added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU