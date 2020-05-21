Delhi-Mumbai no more than Rs 10,000 as govt sets limits on airfares

A Delhi-Mumbai air ticket will cost no more than Rs 10,000 for next three months, as the government has, for the first time since fare deregulation in 1994, decided to interfere in pricing of airlines.

Minister said while announcing the resumption of air transport from 25 March, that there will be fare caps and floor prices based on flight duration.

The SOP will also limit to one third the number of flights operating ok metro routes and also lay down safety protocols for airlines, airports and passengers.

Under the fare capping policy, minimum, median and maximum fares have been fixed for flights of six different time duration ranging from 40-60 minutes to over three hours. Based on this formula minimum fare excluding taxes and fees on Delhi Mumbai route has been capped at Rs 3500 and the highest fare has been set at Rs 10,000. Airlines will have to sell 40 per cent of at median price of lowest and highest slabs that is Rs 6700.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate improves to 40.23%, says govt

Business Standard had reported about the government’s plan of having a cap and floor for airlines.

"This is not fare fixation. This is an extraordinary situation. Earlier there were 100 flights operating between Delhi-Mumbai daily. Now we may have only 30 flights. With the pent up demand and one third capacity it is conceivable the fares would have sky rocketed," Puri said.

While the objective is to make air travel affordable the government is conscious of thin margins and cost pressures of airlines, he added.

A government official said that the demand to regulate price has come from a few airlines which feels that the market will drastically change as the virus threatens the viability of weaker airlines. He said that the airlines suggested that an appropriate profit margin can be added to determine the break-even price per kilometre accounting for costs of fuel, crew and airport charges

“A few airline executives asked for a regulation in pricing as they fear that market leader IndiGo with close to 50 percent market share may become monopolistic and control pricing in a post pandemic market. Airlines shouldn’t be allowed to charge be minimum price per kilometre to be charged by the airline concerned,” the official said.

Promoter of low cost airline, SpiceJet Ajay Singh has been vocal about pricing indiscipline in the industry saying that a super low fare regime will lead to airlines going bankrupt. Singh’s airline is facing a threat of survival after the government refused any bailout package for the aviation sector.

However, the government’s interference with pricing has not gone down well with the industry. “ The aviation sector has suffered a massive financial trauma. MArket-based pricing is the best medicine to nurse airlines back to health.” said Anand Stanley, Chairperson, Committee at FICCI.

However, some believe that a price cap for a temporary measure is a good move to balance consumer interest with airline profitability. “ The free market play can’t work as there is supply restrictions and pent up demand which automatically will lead to airlines having a strong position to dictate pricing. This is a good move by the government to balance both consumer interest with airline profitability,” said Ravi Kini, managing Partner, at law firm MV Kini & Co.

The government also came out with a detailed set of dos and dont’s for passengers.

Passengers will have to web check-in only, sign a self-declaration on health, install the Aarogya Setu app to take a flight. Only one check-in bag will be permitted with advice on using trolleys minimally.

There will be no meal service on board and only water bottles will be provided. Cabin crew will wear full-body protective suits.

Airlines too will have to provide passengers a safety kit consisting mask, a face gear and sanitiser. " We have adequate number of safety kits and providing them to passengers would not be an issue," an executive at a private airline said.

"The bigger concern for us is demand uncertainty. We don't see safety protocols dissuading travel. Those who have to travel will do it," another executive added.