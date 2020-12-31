AIF registration dips in 2020 as fund managers turn cautious amid Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Raining returns: Long-only AIFs beat long-short strategies in August
Partial reprieve for alternative investment funds as Sebi eases regulations
Budget sops, Covid-19 tax surcharge: Market expectations from 2021
AIFs explore limited liability partnerships to bypass high taxes
Explained: How quant funds eliminate fund manager subjectivity
-
The registration of new alternative investment funds (AIFs) may have slowed down for the first time in years in 2020. AIF registrations numbered 88 in 2020, compared to 129 in 2019, a decline of 31.8 per cent and reported for the first time since 2014. This breaks a five-year rising trend, showed a Business Standard analysis of regulatory registration data.
Alternative investment funds are sophisticated schemes for wealthy people to invest their money. They require a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore.
"Fund managers adopted a wait-and-watch approach at the beginning of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic due to increased redemptions and miniscule interest in fresh investments. Also, incremental additions could be lower than before because a lot of registrations had already happened over the last 2-3 years," said Rajesh H Gandhi, partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.
"It's only in the last few months that things have started to pick up," said Sumit Agrawal, founder of law firm Regstreet Law Advisors and former Sebi official. Tax issues had also affected AIF registrations and launch of schemes in the recent past, he added.
Sentiments have changed now with a sharp turnaround in the market. Moreover, category II funds have seen momentum partly due to an increased interest in stressed assets, said Gandhi.
There are three categories of AIFs. The first includes venture capital that backs new, innovative companies and start-ups. It also includes funds investing in small and medium enterprises, social venture funds and infrastructure funds. The second category includes private equity funds, which may back large companies, as well as funds which invest in distressed assets. They do not use leverage, which means that they don’t bet more money than they have. Only the third category of funds is allowed to use leverage. This last category includes hedge funds.
Alternative investment funds have made investments worth Rs 1.6 trillion already shows the latest September data. They have commitments worth over Rs 4 trillion from investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU