AIFs clock 60% growth in past yr on the back of easing regulatory framework

Investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs) — typically targeted at wealthy investors — have grown 60 per cent to Rs 1.19 trillion in the past year, on the back of easing regulatory framework and increasing investment in the debt space. The growth has been led by Category-II AIFs, which has seen investments made surge 79 per cent to Rs 74,816 crore at the end of June 2019.

Investments made in Category-I and Category-II AIFs have risen 31 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively. Category-I AIFs invest in start-up or early-stage ventures, social ventures, small and ...