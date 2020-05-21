Airlines may sustain losses on limited operations, demand worries

- InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet - gained 5-7 per cent each after the government announced plans to open up from May 25. The step comes as a relief for airline companies which have not flown a single flight for the last two months despite incurring fixed costs.

While the step is in the right direction, the resumption of flights will be limited in nature as companies can only operate a third of their capacity. Further, fares charged to customers will be in a certain band based on the route and distance with some proportion priced below the mid-point of the range.





Despite the limited number of flights and price restrictions, analysts believe that the fares are yield accretive for airlines. For a Delhi to Mumbai flight, the fare bracket including the taxes would be Rs 4,500 to Rs 11,500. “Yields for a Delhi to Mumbai flight would be fairly attractive if Rs 6,000 is the average fare for a flight. Yields would be over 37 per cent of the current yields which are Rs 4 or below,” said an analyst at a domestic brokerage.

What should help airlines is the sharp fall in prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) which accounts for 40 per cent of costs. Domestic ATF prices have dropped by 65 per cent from February levels to Rs 22.7 per litre in May with a similar cut affected in international ATF prices. In this regard, the recent steps by the government especially related to airspace management should help improve average aircraft utilisation rates and reduce fuel expenses which account for 35-40 per cent of sales. Motilal Oswal Securities estimates that a 5 per cent change in aircraft fuel savings would translate into an earnings per share change of 20 per cent for IndiGo. The other positive is the expectation of a sharp uptick in load factors in the initial week due pent up demand built up during the lockdown.



However, despite the attractive yield, and expectations of higher load factors, analysts believe that airlines will probably not make money with only third of their capacity operating while paying for costs. While most airlines have announced cost-cutting measures such as headcount and employee cost rationalization, these companies will still have to contend with other fixed costs such as lease rentals and other corporate expenses.

The bigger worry for the sector however is demand trends after the initial weeks. Analysts believe that with half of the demand being discretionary (leisure travel) and corporates conducting their business over virtual meetings, reaching load factors existing before Covid-19 would take at least three to four quarters.

With only a gradual opening, airlines will have to rejig their plane portfolio surrendering leases which are expiring and not adding planes which was part of the plan for FY21. IndiGo and SpiceJet had plans to replace 126 and 30 planes respectively of their older aircraft with newer ones resulting in up to 15 per cent fuel savings, say Ashish Shah and Vaibhav Shah of Centrum Research.





While this should help, analysts at Kotak Securities say given cost pressures companies’ ability to manage fixed costs will be the key to survive the event. They add that while Indigo’s sufficient cash buffer (Rs 9,400 crore as of December 2019) should be enough to weather this storm, other airlines will need external support in the form of interest payment moratoriums and lower taxation on crude and other imports.