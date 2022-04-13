Airtel, Voda Idea: Telecom stocks could see up to 30% upside, charts show

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday slashed the reserve price for the forthcoming auction of 5G frequency by up to 36 per cent. Telecom players, however, were anticipating up to 90 per cent reduction.

A top executive of one of the leading telecom companies said that the said price cut is not sufficient for them to run a viable 5G network. “We believe that the base price should be one-third of that of the 2018 price for telcos to build a viable 5G business.", he said. READ MORE While, the sector is likely to remain in limelight given the news flow, here's ...