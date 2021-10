Ajit Mishra identifies three stocks that are ready for a fresh up move

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 827.05



Initiation range: Rs 820-830Target: Rs 885Stop loss: Rs 800We're seeing noticeable traction in the fertilizer pack and Coromandel looks set to join the move now. It has been consolidating in a range while holding firmly above the support zone of long term moving average (200 EMA) and trading on the verge of a breakout. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 733.15

Initiation range: Rs 730-735

Target: Rs 765

Stop loss: Rs 718



HDFCLIFE has retraced marginally from its record and formed a basearound the neckline (breakout) area of the previous consolidation range. The chart pattern with the recent surge in the volume indicates the possibility of a rebound now. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create longs in the mentioned zone.

Steel Authority of India Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 119.35

Initiation range: Rs 119-120

Target: Rs 130

Stop loss: Rs 115



Metal stocks are again seeing traction after spending nearly a month in a consolidation range. Among the counters, has formed a strong base around medium term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart and looks set for a gradual up move. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the given range.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer