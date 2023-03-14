JUST IN
All Adani stocks end in red amid weakness in market, 6 hit lower limit
No breather for stock markets as US bank crisis weighs on sentiment
Mutual funds pare holdings in Adani Group stocks in February, shows data
Nifty Pharma index hits 2-year low; Cipla, Divis, Laurus Labs at 52-wk lows
Sona Comstar up 8% as institutional investors buy Blackstone's 20.5% stake
Can a Fed rate hike slowdown trigger global equity markets rally?
SVB mess: Moody's puts First Republic, 5 other US banks on downgrade watch
Infosys hits five-month low; stock down 10% in one month
Divgi TorqTransfer erases listing gains; slides 5% below issue price on NSE
Bajaj Finance declines for fifth straight session, sheds 6% in one week
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Credit Suisse sees First Boston IPO by 2025 amid investor search
icon-arrow-left
Oil prices continue slump in fallout from Silicon Valley Bank shutdown
Business Standard

All Adani stocks end in red amid weakness in market, 6 hit lower limit

Overall, the ports-to-power conglomerate's market value fell by Rs 44,296 crore to Rs 8.93 trillion

Topics
Adani Group | Markets

BS Reporter 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group had a bad day at the bourses as all 10 listed stocks of the conglomerate finished lower on Tuesday amid weakness in the overall market. Flagship company Adani Enterprises fell the most at 7.3 per cent, while five other group stocks hit their 5 per cent lower limits.

Adani Green Energy fell the least at 1.5 per cent. Overall, the ports-to-power conglomerate’s market value fell by Rs 44,296 crore to Rs 8.93 trillion. Analysts said that the latest fall was on account of profit-taking, following sharp gains posted by the group stocks over the past two weeks.

A day earlier, minister of state, finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, while responding to written questions in Lok Sabha, had said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was looking into all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the group. The 10 group firm had added over Rs 2 trillion in market capitalisation in the past fortnight.

The gains were supported by GQG’s $1.9-billion equity investment in four group firms. The US-based investment firm bought the shares from Adani promoters, who used the funds to pay debtors with whom they had pledged shares.

Chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.