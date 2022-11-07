JUST IN
Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE
Select segments within PSU theme could outperform amid economic uptick
LIC drives new business premiums of life insurers up 15% YoY in October
Britannia stock jumps 10%; NSE H1FY23 consolidated PAT jumps 53%
JK Lakshmi Cement soars 15% in 2 days on hopes of margin improvement ahead
Stock of this state-run shipbuilder has zoomed nearly 100% in last 6 weeks
Marico slips 7% after profit drops 3% YoY to Rs 307 crore in Q2FY23
Q2 Impact: SBI, BoB may see another 25% upside, UCO Bank 50%, hint charts
Strong Q2 results drive earnings, target price upgrades for SBI, BoB
Adani Enterprises storms into top-10 most-valued firms club; stock soars 3%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sah Polymers, Sula Vineyards get Sebi's nod to float IPOs to raise funds
Business Standard

All eyes on Buffett, Son India stakes as Rs 1.15-trillion lock-ups end

While high-profile tech IPOs have met with strong demand from the growing herd of retail investors, market pros have been more neutral on the stocks

Topics
Indian stock exchanges | Warren Buffett | Masayoshi Son

Ashutosh Joshi & Filipe Pacheco | Bloomberg 

equity market, stocks, share market

India’s fledgling technology sector faces a key test this month as lock-up periods on Rs 1.15 trillion worth of shares sold in initial public offerings (IPOs) expire, allowing billionaire backers including Warren Buffett and Masayoshi Son to sell.

Lock-ups end in November for four consumer-focused tech stocks, which have all slumped in the past month. These include One 97 Communications — operator of payments service Paytm — and FSN E-Commerce Ventures, owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa.

While high-profile tech IPOs have met with strong demand from the growing herd of retail investors, market pros have been more neutral on the stocks.

“Investors have become more demanding when it comes to expectations of future profitability from these businesses,” Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes, co-portfolio managers at GW&K Investment Management LLC, said in an email.

The country’s market for first time share sales boomed in 2021, raising a record $18 billion in proceeds amid high demand for tech issues in the low-rate early days of reopening after the pandemic.

Overall offerings have slowed this year amid slumping tech stock prices, increasing rates and recession fears.

Paytm has lost the most among the recent tech debutants, now down 70 per cent since its IPO, which was backed by global investors including Son’s SoftBank Group, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Jack Ma’s Ant Group. The stock may face additional pressure after November 15, when about $4.3 billion worth of shares is unlocked.

“There is a possibility that Softbank could take some profit since it was an early investor (in Paytm, Delhivery and PolicyBazaar owner PB Fintech)”, said Brian Freitas, an analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. Softbank has been selling down stakes in investments to fund its ongoing multibillion-dollar share buybacks, he added.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian stock exchanges

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 22:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.