All four IPOs oversubscribed a day before close on robust retail interest

lapped up four whose issues are underway on Thursday. Bulk of the subscription in all the four issues have come from retail

Devyani International’s IPO was subscribed over 6.6 times. The institutional subscribed 1.3 times; the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 6.37, the retail investor portion by 22.9 times and the portion reserved for employees by 3.10 times.

Exxaro Tiles was subscribed 10.3 times. The institutional investor portion by 1.65 times, the wealthy investor portion by 0.9 times, the retail investor portion by 21.1 and the employee portion by 1.56 times.

Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 5.4 times category, the institutional investor category by 0.5, the high net worth individuals by 4.7, by 22.09 times.

Windlas Biotech was subscribed 7.09. It’s institutional investor category by 0.04, the wealthy investor portion by 1.13 times, and by 13.67 times.

The superb listing gains made by the companies listed in the recent past have prompted investors across categories to enthusiastically participate in all

KFC and Pizza Hut franchisee Devyani International's IPO size is Rs 1,838 crore; Diagnostic chains Krsnaa Diagnostics (Rs 1,213 crore), pharmaceutical firm Windlas Biotech (Rs 401 crore) and vitrified tiles manufacturer Exxaro Tiles (Rs 161 crore). All the four will conclude on Friday.

CarTrade Tech, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will launch their next week. This is the first time since 2007 that four IPOs have been launched on a single day, according to information provided by Prime Database.