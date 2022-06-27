Amazed beyond words: Twitterati gets trading tips from auto rickshaw driver

-
ALSO READ
Vanguard group dislodges Elon Musk as Twitter's largest shareholder
Commuters in Delhi face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike
Oye Rickshaw plans to deploy over 100,000 e-rickshaws this year
E-rickshaw drivers lose daily wage as Jamia Nagar fire destroys vehicles
US says 'deeply disturbed' over attack on Sikh cab driver in New York
-
Trading can be risky and most traders, in the beginning, might not be aware of the risks of the stock market and how to manage risks. While many of us trade, and invest money in the share market, we constantly look out for advice on trading, and what and when to buy and sell.
However, one cannot expect to get this advice from an auto driver. In one such incident, a Twitter user shared his story of his he got tips and advice from an auto-rickshaw driver on stock market trading.
The Twitter user, Sir Tradesalot tweted, “Auto guy started a few min after I sat down because he wanted to wait for his setup. Shared his strategy: Pivots + ST on options charts. Enter when it breaks a level and super trend says go. Exit in 5 min.
Needless to say he dgaf about bhaada." Also Read | Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Dish TV, Infosys, Hindustan Copper
In the same thread, he further shared the details about his conversation with the auto drivers. He wrote, “5 minute mein nikal jaane ka. Ekdum bade bade lot daalo bina darr ke" “China Russia milke plan kiya hain yeh. Inflation nahi hota toh market kaha girta."
Sharing the details of his conversation, he tweeted, "Me: “main bhi Karta hoon options trading" “buy ya sell?" Me: “both" Him: “arre nahi karne ka sell. 29 din paisa Banta hain ek din me saara chala jaata hain."
He added in the same tweet, "Just amazed beyond words."
Auto guy started a few min after I sat down because he wanted to wait for his setup. Shared his strategy: Pivots + ST on options charts. Enter when it breaks a level and super trend says go. Exit in 5 min. Needless to say he dgaf about bhaada.#kheloindiakhelo #optionstrading pic.twitter.com/K654cTigd2— Sir Tradesalot (@tony_gazillioni) June 24, 2022
The tweet has received more than 3,400 likes and several comments with one user replying, "He is not a autowalla who is trading. He is a trader who is driving auto due to current markets."
Another user wrote, replying to the tweet, “I am 100 percent sure that he was trader first and market made him auto driver.... but trading is addiction so he is continuing this to become begger soon..."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU