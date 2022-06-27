Amazed beyond words: Twitterati gets trading tips from auto rickshaw driver

Trading can be risky and most traders, in the beginning, might not be aware of the risks of the and how to manage risks. While many of us trade, and invest money in the share market, we constantly look out for advice on trading, and what and when to buy and sell.

However, one cannot expect to get this advice from an auto driver. In one such incident, a user shared his story of his he got tips and advice from an auto-rickshaw driver on trading.

The user, Sir Tradesalot tweted, “Auto guy started a few min after I sat down because he wanted to wait for his setup. Shared his strategy: Pivots + ST on options charts. Enter when it breaks a level and super trend says go. Exit in 5 min.

Needless to say he dgaf about bhaada." Also Read | Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Dish TV, Infosys, Hindustan Copper

In the same thread, he further shared the details about his conversation with the auto drivers. He wrote, “5 minute mein nikal jaane ka. Ekdum bade bade lot daalo bina darr ke" “China Russia milke plan kiya hain yeh. Inflation nahi hota toh market kaha girta."

Sharing the details of his conversation, he tweeted, "Me: “main bhi Karta hoon options trading" “buy ya sell?" Me: “both" Him: “arre nahi karne ka sell. 29 din paisa Banta hain ek din me saara chala jaata hain."

He added in the same tweet, "Just amazed beyond words."

The tweet has received more than 3,400 likes and several comments with one user replying, "He is not a autowalla who is trading. He is a trader who is driving auto due to current ."

Another user wrote, replying to the tweet, “I am 100 percent sure that he was trader first and market made him auto driver.... but trading is addiction so he is continuing this to become begger soon..."