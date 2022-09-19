Ambuja Cements hits new high, gains 8% on Adani's Rs 20,000 cr funding plan

Shares of rallied 8 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 555.75 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade following reports that the plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore more in the company. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 550.15 touched on Friday.

On September 15, 2022, Ambuja Cement’s new board approved an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in the company by way of preferential allotment of 477.5 million convertible warrants at a price of Rs 419 to Harmonia Trade and Investment (promoter entity) on a preferential basis. The company said issuance of warrants can be exercised and converted into equity shares in one or more tranches within 18 months.

The new promoters have categorically stated that they want to double the group’s cement capacity in next five years and become largest and most efficient cement company by 2030. The management believes that the group’s exposure into energy and logistics will help them to improve cost dynamics and gain supply chain efficiencies.

“This signals promoters’ intent for growth and commitment for further investments into the cement business. Upon conversion of these warrants, promoters’ shareholding will increase to 70.3 per cent v/s 63.2 per cent at present”, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The commitment of Promoters for growing cement business has strengthened after their announcement of fund infusion in this business. “We have assumed capacity of and ACC to be 88mtpa and 50mtpa, respectively in CY26E. The group has environmental clearance/plans for 25mtpa+ clinker capacities and the fundraising will help to pursue inorganic growth opportunities too,” the brokerage firm said in company update.

Meanwhile, soon after closure of the $6.4 billion transaction to buy Swiss major Holcim’s stake in by the Adani group, the boards of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary, ACC, were reconstituted on Friday.