Ambuja Cements hits new high, gains 8% on Adani's Rs 20,000 cr funding plan

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements, ACC receive lukewarm response from public shareholders
Ambuja Cements and ACC stocks close much above the offer prices
No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC
-
Shares of Ambuja Cements rallied 8 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 555.75 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade following reports that the Adani Group plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore more in the company. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 550.15 touched on Friday.
On September 15, 2022, Ambuja Cement’s new board approved an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in the company by way of preferential allotment of 477.5 million convertible warrants at a price of Rs 419 to Harmonia Trade and Investment (promoter entity) on a preferential basis. The company said issuance of warrants can be exercised and converted into equity shares in one or more tranches within 18 months.
The new promoters have categorically stated that they want to double the group’s cement capacity in next five years and become largest and most efficient cement company by 2030. The management believes that the group’s exposure into energy and logistics will help them to improve cost dynamics and gain supply chain efficiencies.
“This signals promoters’ intent for growth and commitment for further investments into the cement business. Upon conversion of these warrants, promoters’ shareholding will increase to 70.3 per cent v/s 63.2 per cent at present”, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The commitment of Promoters for growing cement business has strengthened after their announcement of fund infusion in this business. “We have assumed capacity of Ambuja Cements and ACC to be 88mtpa and 50mtpa, respectively in CY26E. The group has environmental clearance/plans for 25mtpa+ clinker capacities and the fundraising will help to pursue inorganic growth opportunities too,” the brokerage firm said in company update.
Meanwhile, soon after closure of the $6.4 billion transaction to buy Swiss major Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements by the Adani group, the boards of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary, ACC, were reconstituted on Friday.
Gautam Adani took over as chairman of Ambuja Cements’ board, while his elder son Karan was appointed chairman and non-executive director at ACC. Karan will also be a non-executive director at Ambuja Cements. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU