Amfi stock reclassification review period nears end, lifting these stocks

Five are seen moving from mid-cap to large-cap. Two new listings are getting added to the large-cap universe as the six-month review period of stock reclassification by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India nears its end.

Meanwhile, seven are seen moving from large-cap to mid-cap. Another seven are seen moving from small-cap to mid-cap.

Three new listings are getting added to mid-cap. Twelve are moving from mid-cap to small-cap, reveals an analysis by analyst Brian Freitas of Analytics.

“Stocks migrating upward have, on average, outperformed stocks that are downward migrations. Stocks moving from mid-cap to large-cap have performed the best,” Freitas, who publishes on Smartkarma, said in a note.