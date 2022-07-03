Amid crypto crash, Meta says will shut down its digital wallet Novi in Sept

-
ALSO READ
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9
Meta says new AI supercomputer to be world's fastest by mid-2022
Meta charged users for free Internet in developing countries: Report
Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple and TikTok
-
Meta's money-transfer service that uses the company's own cryptocurrency digital wallet 'Novi pilot' is shutting down on September 1. Well, now it certainly looks like one of the biggest tech companies in the world is apparently feeling the effects of the crypto crash too!
Meta launched Novi in 2021. Users have been given time until September 1 to get their information and their remaining crypto balance off the site. According to The Verge, users will lose access to their accounts come September, and will no longer be able to add money to Novi starting July 21st. If someone forgets to withdraw their remaining balance, Meta says it will "attempt to transfer" their funds to the bank account or debit card added to the service.
The company took to their website to announce that both the Novi app and Novi on WhatsApp will no longer be available.
Novi was supposed to be a safe way for people to send and receive crypto, and at one point it was supposed to work with Diem. However, the collaboration couldn't happen because Diem collapsed in February this year.
According to The Verge, last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also hinted at creating a digital wallet that could help you manage and store "digital clothing, art, videos, music, experiences, virtual events, and more." The wallet would be interoperable across different Metaverse experiences, reflecting the goals of the Metaverse Standards Forum that Meta and a group of other companies helped form, which calls for industry-wide standards across virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU