Gold firms on softer dollar, jitters over projectile strike off Oman cost
Amisha Vora increases stake four fold to 96% in Prabhudas Lilladher

Acquired stakes of partners Arun Sheth, Dhiren Sheth and Dilip Bhatt. Vora will now serve as chairperson and MD of PL Group

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Amisha Vora
Amisha Vora

Amisha Vora, co-owner and joint managing director of Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Group, has increased her stake in the company from 24 per cent to 96 per cent. She has acquired stakes of partners including Arun Sheth, Dhiren Sheth and Dilip Bhatt. Vora will now serve as chairperson and managing director of the PL Group, which offers services such as wealth management, retail broking and investment banking.

Yes Securities appoints joint MD, CEOs

Yes Securities, investment banking and broking arm of Yes Bank, has elevated Amishi Kapadia and Anshul Arzare as joint managing directors and chief executive officers (MD& CEO). Previously, Kapadia served as head of investment banking division and Arzare as chief business officer of private wealth division.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:09 IST

