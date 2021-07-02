An NFT of the World Wide Web source code sold for $5.4 million: Report

-
The original source code for the World Wide Web sold at Sotheby’s on Wednesday for $5.4 million, up from a starting bid of just $1,000.
The code was sold by Tim Berners-Lee, a computer scientist credited with writing the source code that forms the basis of the World Wide Web. Berners-Lee consigned the code for auction by attaching it to an NFT, a type of smart contract that uses blockchain tech.
“The process of bringing this NFT to auction has offered me the opportunity to look back in time to the moment I first sat down to write this code thirty years ago, and reflect on how far the web has come since then,” said Berners-Lee in a statement after the sale. “I am thrilled that the initiatives Rosemary and I support will benefit from the sale of this NFT.”
The code was written in 1990 and 1991. For the auction, it was manifested as a salable collectible in four ways.
